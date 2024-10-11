Adam Eltoukhy Sells 4,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 2,464,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,583. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Samsara by 27.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its position in Samsara by 6,293,833.3% in the third quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 377,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after acquiring an additional 377,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

