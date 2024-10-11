Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.42

Achain (ACT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $0.42 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

