Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
