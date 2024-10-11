AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.30. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

