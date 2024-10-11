AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Down 74.3% in September

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Core Plus Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,808 shares during the quarter. AB Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 25.44% of AB Core Plus Bond ETF worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

CPLS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

