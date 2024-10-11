A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.38 and traded as high as C$35.43. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$35.42, with a volume of 9,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$530.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2001 and is based in North Vancouver, Canada.

