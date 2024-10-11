79,542 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after purchasing an additional 156,249 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,696.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

