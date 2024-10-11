7,007 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,589,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Upstart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,601.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,750 over the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

