584 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $387.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $409.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

