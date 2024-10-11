5,627 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.72. 104,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $129.87.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

