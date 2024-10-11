4,373 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after buying an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,489,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after buying an additional 1,564,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 895,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

