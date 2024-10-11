37,655 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by BWM Planning LLC

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of BWM Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 309,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 391,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 253,905 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,141. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

