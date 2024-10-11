33,845 Shares in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 90.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

