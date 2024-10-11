2,500 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $10,008,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Macy’s by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Macy’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:M opened at $15.44 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

