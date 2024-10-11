2,002 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Acquired by Westwind Capital

Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $348.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.02.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

