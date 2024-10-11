150,172 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Acquired by BWM Planning LLC

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,486,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.9% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BWM Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. 49,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

