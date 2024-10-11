13,840 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

YUM stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

