133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. 133654 (SVY.TO) shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 8,144 shares.
133654 (SVY.TO) Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 133654 (SVY.TO)
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.