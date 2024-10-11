128,855 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 128,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,993,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 55.7% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $530.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $531.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

