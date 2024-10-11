11,825 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Bought by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after buying an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.