1,175 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Westwind Capital

Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $91.85.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
