10,234 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,534,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,984,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,619,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,858,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,737,000.

Shares of CLIP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,371. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

