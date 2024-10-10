XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, an increase of 2,835.9% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Up 30.5 %

XHG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,621,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,170. XChange TEC.INC has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

