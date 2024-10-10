WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 705.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPSW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,742. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.