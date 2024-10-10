WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 705.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
MAPSW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,742. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
WM Technology Company Profile
