Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 17.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

