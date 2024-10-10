WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $323.14 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $323.14 million and $1.33 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,251,712 coins and its circulating supply is 411,656,837 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,219,311.4026076 with 411,625,487.1551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.80156151 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,408,873.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

