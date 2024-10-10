WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading 4.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 86,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 530,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBTN shares. HSBC assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $100,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Yongsoo Kim purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Namsun Kim acquired 7,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,526 shares of company stock worth $710,459 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,352,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

