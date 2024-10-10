WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $263.44. 470,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.78. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

