WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.
FedEx Price Performance
NYSE FDX traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $263.44. 470,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.78. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.