Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.06. 282,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,383,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. JMP Securities upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901 over the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

