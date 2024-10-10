Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 241902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.03.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$487.65 million, a P/E ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.40.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.39 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.2296467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

