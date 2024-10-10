Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.13. 261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.