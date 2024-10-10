Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. 91,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.95.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viemed Healthcare
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.