Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $125.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $108.08 and last traded at $106.84. Approximately 1,197,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,407,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,458,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,065,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

