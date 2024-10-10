Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

