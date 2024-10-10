Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $23,651.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,781.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00536381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00107023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00252155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,447,810 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

