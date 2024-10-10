Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on enCore Energy Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of enCore Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for enCore Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.28 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 58.43%.

EU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

enCore Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

CVE EU opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.91. enCore Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$6.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

