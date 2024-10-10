Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 75.2% in September

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 356,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,549. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

