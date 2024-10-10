US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Up 264.3% in September

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UTRE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.