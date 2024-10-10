UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UOL Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UOL Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

