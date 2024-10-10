UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
UOL Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of UOL Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,107. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44.
About UOL Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UOL Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Dividend King?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.