United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Lifted by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $800.24. 168,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $739.53 and its 200 day moving average is $697.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $826.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

