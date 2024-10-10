Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.03 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 598625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UJO
Union Jack Oil Trading Down 5.4 %
Union Jack Oil Company Profile
Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Union Jack Oil
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.