Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.03 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17), with a volume of 598625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.34.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

