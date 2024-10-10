UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 4.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $303.70 and last traded at $302.24. Approximately 59,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 59,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,114.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,746.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

