Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 2,741.3% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBSFY remained flat at $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 277,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

