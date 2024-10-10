U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $114.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.9 %

USPH stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

