Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,682 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09.

Twilio Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

