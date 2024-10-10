TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 466000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
