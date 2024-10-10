Tritax Big Box REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.83 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBOX stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 152.30 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.10 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173 ($2.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.51).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

