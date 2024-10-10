Trevor Wagil Sells 4,272 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

CNQ stock opened at C$50.11 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market cap of C$106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$75.24.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

