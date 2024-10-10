TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.98). Approximately 853,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,611,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group Price Performance
TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TP ICAP Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.