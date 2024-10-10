TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.98). Approximately 853,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,611,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,776.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,538.46%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

