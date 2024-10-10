Tobam Sells 12,172 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

